Officer stood down over assault charge

A Special Constable has been suspended from duty following a directive by Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu.

The officer has been charged with one count of Assault Causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The charge relates to an alleged assault incident involving a man in Suva last weekend.

The investigation was handled by the Criminal Investigation Department’s Major Crime Unit.

The charge was sanctioned by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The officer will appear at the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.

