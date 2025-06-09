Final steps to Tui Lau installation underway in Lakeba

A new chapter has begun for the province of Lau following the sacred installation ceremony held on the island of Nayau yesterday.

The newly installed Tui Nayau Ratu Tevita Kapaiwai Lutunauga Mara departed Narocivo village carrying the weight of history, duty, and destiny.

Across the sea, the chiefly island of Lakeba sat in reverent silence, ready to receive the son of the late Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara.

The final rites of the ceremony on Thursday will see Turaga na Tui Nayau Ratu Tevita Mara installed as Tui Lau, Sau ni Vanua ko Lau.

Meanwhile, on the island of Lakeba today, preparations are in full swing ahead of the chiefly installation.

Among the significant moments to come:

•A traditional welcome ceremony for the Tongan royals, His Majesty King Tupou VI and Her Majesty Queen Nanasipauú.

•A ‘Vakavinavinaka’: a traditional thanksgiving ceremony is expected to be held to honor Tonga for hosting Ratu Tevita during his time in the kingdom.

Also present on the island are high chiefs and traditional leaders, including Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi, Tui Macuata, Tui Levuka, representatives from Bau island and many others.

As the vanua prepares to witness a historic chiefly return, Lakeba stands as a powerful symbol of tradition, ties, and chiefly respect.

