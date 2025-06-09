Govt delegation brings key services to Lakeba

A government delegation is currently on the island of Lakeba for a government roadshow in conjunction with the traditional installation of the Lau paramount Chief Ratu Tevita Kapawai Uluilakepa Mara.

The delegation includes government services provided by the Ministry of Justice’s Births, Deaths, and Marriages Registry.

This will include the printing of birth, death, and marriage certificates, matrimonial ceremonies, and other services.

Also part of the roadshow is the Land Transport Authority, where services provided include learner’s permits, license renewals, and defensive driver’s licenses.

The Ministry of Agriculture also has stalls available for farmers and those planning to venture into the agriculture sector.

The government roadshow will continue for the rest of the week.

