Schools Receive library support

[Source: Minister of Education/Facebook]

The Ministry of Education has handed over library resources to Vudibasoga Catholic School and Nabala Secondary School to help improve students’ access to reading and study materials.

This initiative was part of Minister Aseri Radrodro’s official school visits in the Northern Division.

At Vudibasoga Catholic School, the Minister presented 100 books, one table, and four chairs. Nabala Secondary School received 150 books along with a financial contribution to further support its library facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

During the visits, Minister Radrodro also engaged with school staff, students, and community members to better understand their needs and explore how the Ministry can continue to support education in the region.

These contributions reflect the Coalition Government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening school resources and enhancing learning environments across Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.