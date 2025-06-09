New coach says Williamson still wants to play for NZ

Source: Reuters

New Black Caps coach Rob Walter says Kane Williamson still wants to represent New Zealand in international cricket despite opting out of the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

The 34-year-old master batsman turned down a central contract with New Zealand Cricket for this season, enabling him to pick and choose his availability and take up lucrative contracts in franchise cricket.

“Myself and Kane have had a nice conversation, a long conversation,” South African Walter told the New Zealand Herald.

“It was really great to catch up with him and discuss cricket. It was great to get his lens on New Zealand cricket and the Black Caps. He’s been so influential in their success over the years.

“But then also to discuss what the future might look like. I’ve said it repeatedly, he’s still very committed to the Black Caps, and wants to play international cricket. I don’t think it’ll be too long until we see that.”

After Zimbabwe, New Zealand play a Twenty20 series against Australia and two limited overs series against England in October before hosting West Indies in all formats at the end of the year.

Williamson stood down as New Zealand’s white-ball captain after the Black Caps exited the T20 World Cup last June but played in the Champions Trophy this year.

Exactly what his involvement would be in the short-format game going forward would be a decision for Williamson and he would be welcomed with open arms, Walter said.

“Quality players stay quality players, and they just work at finding a method to be successful in all formats,” he added.

“He’s a generational talent, I’ve got no doubt he’d find a way. He’s probably jostling with what that actually looks like for him personally. But as I said, quality players find a way.”

