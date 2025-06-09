Heartwarming journey for aerobic gymnast

Lauren Pilla. [Photo Credit: Supplied]

Fiji’s first Youth International athlete in aerobic gymnastics, Lauren Pilla’s journey is a heartwarming one.

The rookie has been passionate about gymnastics and ballet from a young age.

In 2023, her mother came across a Facebook ad about AeroGym Fiji, reached out for more information, and signed Lauren up, and the rest they say is history.

Article continues after advertisement

Outside of gymnastics, she enjoys reading, listening to music, and doing makeup.

Pilla is creative, expressive, and deeply motivated by her progress, and thrives on learning new skills, performing, and being surrounded by her teammates.

Young Lauren Pilla will be Fiji’s first Youth International athlete in aerobic gymnastics.

This follows her selection to represent the country at the AER World Cup in Tokyo, Japan next year.

Lauren’s selection follows her outstanding performance at the 2024 Australian National Clubs Carnival.

It’ll be a proud moment for Fiji as Lauren will join Robyn Eastgate, Fiji’s Senior International Athlete, in Tokyo.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.