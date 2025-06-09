Masibaka happy to be home

Alexander Masibaka with the Nabua Primary School students

While Alexander Masibaka cherished the opportunity to reconnect with his Fijian roots this week, it’ll be a different feeling on the field as he runs out for Scotland against the Fiji Water Flying Fijians in their Test match this weekend.

During their visit to Nabua Primary School in Suva today, the 23-year-old said playing in Fiji for the first time is sort of a bitter-sweet situation for him.

One of Masibaka’s most memorable moments so far is meeting and reconnecting with his family from Nakanacagi village in Dreketi, Macuata.

“It’s such a cool moment with my mum being Scottish as well, so it’s like a full circle moment for me to be able to bring my family together. Met a lot of my cousins and that that I used to see when I was younger in the village.”

The young number eight was born in Perth and played briefly for Western Force before being signed by French club Montpellier in 2022.

Masibaka, has scored 12 tries in 30 games for his club in south-west France, where he plays with former England winger Jonny May.

Meanwhile, Nabua Primary School’s under-9 rugby team will run out beside Scotland in their test this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

