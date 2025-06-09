Whoopi Goldberg calls out The View cohost Sara Haines for getting her Ghost character's name wrong

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

“Did you just call me Dr. Oda Mae Brown?” Goldberg asked while retelling a horrifying story about her days working at a funeral home

Sara Haines’ recollection of iconic movie character names is in danger, girl.

The View cohost slipped up while making a joke about her talk show cohost Whoopi Goldberg’s Oscar-winning role in Ghost during Thursday morning’s live show, as the panelists reflected on harrowing past jobs.

After Joy Behar pointed out that Goldberg, 69, used to put “makeup on dead bodies” during her stint at a funeral home, Goldberg retold a story she’s highlighted several times over the years

“I prepared people because, in the old days, you’d have to repair people’s faces and you’d use wax. You’re dealing with children, so you’re learning how to deal with adults and grief,” she said, before telling her colleagues about her first day on the job.

“The boss says, ‘I want to see you, meet me downstairs,'” Goldberg recalled. “Downstairs was a place of drawers and all kind of stuff, it’s what you put the bodies in. I’m sitting in his office and waiting for him to come in and in the back of my ear, I hear [a squeaking] and I’m thinking, as I’m moving like this, ‘What is that sound?'”

She repeated the squeaking noise before continuing. “As I’m looking to see, because the sound is coming from there, I noticed that the drawer is moving,” she said, as Haines cut in to quip, “This was the beginning of Dr. Oda Mae Brown!”

Goldberg paused and flashed a confused look toward the 47-year-old. “Did you just call me Dr. Oda Mae Brown?”

The audience — and Haines — laughed, as Brown was a psychic who communicated with a dead man (Patrick Swayze), and was not a medical professional, nor did she hold a doctoral degree in the 1990 movie.

“As I’m getting up to run, but still looking to see, my boss sits up and says, ‘Boo!’ and I ran into the door and kinda knocked the air out of myself,” Goldberg said, pressing on with her story. “It was the best thing that could’ve happened to me.”

