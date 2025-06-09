Tavatavanawai to debut for All Blacks

Fiji-born winger Timoci Tavatavanawai will come off the bench for the All Blacks, with minimal changes made for the second Test against France in Wellington on Saturday night.

Sevu Reece’s unavailability has opened the door for Tavatavanawai to make his All Blacks debut, a move that will no doubt prove popular following his barnstorming Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Fijian duo earned their call-up for the side last month while Emoni Narawa was named as injury cover for midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown.

Article continues after advertisement

Outside of two injury-enforced changes, coach Scott Robertson has otherwise stuck with the same 15 that started in their narrow 31-27 win in Dunedin last weekend while making only one alteration to his bench.

Patrick Tuipulotu replaces injured captain Scott Barrett at lock, partnering rookie Fabian Holland in the second row.

Tupou Vaa’i has been retained at blindside flanker.

Rieko Ioane will start on the right wing for the first time in a test to accommodate Caleb Clarke’s return on the left after Sevu Reece was ruled out with concussion.

Will Jordan moved to the wing when Reece was forced off inside the first minute and scored two tries to take his overall tally to 40 tries in 42 appearances.

However, the world-class finisher has been retained at fullback for the second test which means Damian McKenzie once again has to settle for an impact role.

The Highlanders captain replaces Quinn Tupaea in the only change to the eight-man bench but can cover wing as well as midfield.

Rookies Holland, Christian Lio-Willie, Ollie Norris and Du’Plessis Kirifi have all been retained in the 23 after making their All Blacks debuts last weekend.

Tamaiti Williams (knee), Tyrel Lomax (calf), Wallace Sititi (ankle) and Luke Jacobson (concussion) were not considered due to injury.

Ardie Savea will lead the team in Barrett’s absence.

The skipper has been ruled out for the remaining two Tests after tearing a calf muscle midway through the second half of the opening fixture.

The two sides will meet at 7.05pm at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.