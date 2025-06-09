Blood of my Blood trailer reveals Claire's parents can also time travel

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

Turns out time travel runs in the family…

Surprise, Sassenachs!

Blood of my Blood is doubling down on the franchise’s time travel. The highly anticipated prequel to the Outlander series, which debuts Aug. 8 on Starz, ripped a hole in the time-space continuum when it dropped its new trailer on Thursday.

The trailer reveals a major plot detail previously kept under wraps. The series has been teased for over a year as chronicling the love stories of the parents of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe). But it turns out it’s even more complicated than we thought.

As pitched by the network and executive producers Maril Davis and Matthew Roberts, the series is set to follow the romance of Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) in 18th-century Scotland, as well as the connection between Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) in World War I-era England.

But, as it turns out, Claire’s parents, just like their daughter, also have the ability to travel through time. Previously presumed dead in a car crash, it turns out the couple instead disappear through the standing stones at Craigh Na Dun after their automobile accident.

“I don’t know how I got here,” says Julia over a montage of her interactions with Henry in their present-day timeline in the 20th-century. “Perhaps I’ve lost my mind. There was a deafening sound, and then you were gone. Or perhaps I was.”

Then, we see a dazed Julia waking up at the foot of the stones before cutting to another scene where Julia asks a maid what day it is. “It’s a Saturday,” the maid replies. “In the year of 1714.”

“Two love stories connected by time,” the trailer teases, as it shows glimpses of both love stories, including Julia’s direct role in coaxing Ellen to go to Brian despite the forbidden nature of their relationship.

We also see shots of Henry in 18th-century garb, and the trailer closes on Ned Gowan (Conor MacNeill) asking Henry, “What if you never find her?” But Henry vows, “I will,” displaying the romantic commitment that his daughter will eventually share.

“We are going to [show] not only one great love affair, but two great love affairs and how those parallel love stories intertwine and show us how we got to Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe),” Davis previously told Entertainment Weekly. “And along the way, we’re going to see the family dynamics of three different clans and see an amazing rollicking adventure.”

