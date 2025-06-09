Business

Logo competition to promote insurance awareness in Fiji

FBC Digital Team

July 9, 2025 4:13 pm

In an effort to raise awareness about the importance of insurance, the Insurance Association of Fiji has launched a nationwide logo design competition for students inviting them to creatively express what insurance means to them and their families.

The initiative is supported by a new Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, which is now an exclusive radio partner.

The competition is open to all students from Years 5 to 13, with two categories, one being Upper Primary (Years 5–8) and the other Secondary School (Years 9–13). Winning students will receive up to $1,000 in prizes, school merchandise, digital gadgets, plaques and entry to the IAF’s Annual Gala Awards Night, where the winning logos will be officially unveiled.

IAF Chairperson Avi Raju said the competition is part of a broader effort to educate younger generations on the critical role insurance plays in everyday life.

“In Fiji, there is a lack of awareness about insurance especially among young people and at the grassroots level. People know what lawyers and engineers do, but many don’t really understand what insurers do or why insurance is important. This competition helps start that conversation early.”

He added that insurance is not only protection against events like natural disasters, vehicle accidents, or fires but also a long-term savings tool that can create a safety net for future generations.

FBC Radio Manager Salanieta Gucake said the partnership aligns with FBC’s commitment to national development through education.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re proud to support an initiative that highlights the value of insurance and gives students a platform to be recognised,” Gucake said.

“All six FBC stations from the younger and mature English markets to Hindi and iTaukei audiences will be promoting the competition across radio and social media.”

The competition is now open and closes on 17 July 2025. Submissions can be digital or hand-drawn and must include an original logo design and a short explanation of the student’s creative concept.

The winning entry will be adopted as the new logo for the Insurance Association of Fiji.

Full competition details and guidelines below:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1qT0ZPmNiFo_0cMZyORcHEAhOmMW7EiU_

