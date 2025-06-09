TLTB staff clean up Suva foreshore

Source: TLTB / Facebook

The iTaukei Land Trust Board staff and management returned to the Suva Foreshore for their third clean-up of the year as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility program.

Wearing gloves and carrying rubbish bags, the team collected litter along the shoreline, mostly left behind by people using the area for picnics or walks.

Chief Executive Solomone Nata says while people talk about climate change and protecting the environment, it starts with simple actions like not littering.

He says this effort is part of its ongoing commitment to cleaner, healthier communities and environmental care.

