Full circle moment for Sewabu

Over a thousand students from nine schools across Naitasiri gathered this morning at Navuso Primary School for the highly anticipated Naitasiri Primary School Rugby Skill Development Program.

The full-day event showcased students from class 2 to class 8, taking part in both tag rugby and full-contact matches.

Fiji Rugby Union acting chief executive officer Koli Sewabu described this morning’s event launch as an emotional one, a powerful homecoming to the very place where his journey began.

Standing on the familiar grounds of Navuso Primary School, Sewabu wasn’t just delivering a speech, he was reliving memories etched deep in the soil beneath his feet.

Born and raised in the village of Navuso, he is a proud product of Naitasiri’s grassroots rugby development, proof that even the most modest beginnings can lead to greatness.

From milking cows before dawn to wearing the Fiji jersey on the world stage, this was a full-circle moment for the former Flying Fijian

“I was sitting here this morning and I looked back and realize this is where the dream started many years ago. And all the roads up here, this is where I used to run and do my runs. I was fortunate to have an uncle at the time who was in the military, we would always go milk the cows in the morning then go do our runs.”

His return wasn’t just symbolic, it was a living example for all of the young players watching, showing them that their dreams too can take flight from these very fields.

