Wye Set for Debut, Maqala to Start

Halfback Sam Wye is in line to make his international debut, and Sireli Maqala has been rewarded with a start at centre as the Flying Fijians look to bounce back from their narrow 21–18 loss to Australia last weekend.

Wye has been named on the bench for Saturday’s Test against Scotland in Suva and could become the latest debutant under head coach Mick Byrne.

Meanwhile, Maqala shifts into the starting lineup at outside centre after impressing off the bench against the Wallabies.

Salesi Rayasi retains the fullback jersey after a promising debut, with Jiuta Wainiqolo and Kalaveti Ravouvou completing the back three. The halves remain unchanged, with Simione Kuruvoli and Caleb Muntz continuing to steer the ship.

Up front, Mesake Doge is promoted to start at tighthead prop in place of Peni Ravai, while the rest of the forward pack stays the same. Tevita Ikanivere once again leads the team from hooker.

On the bench, Samuela Tawake joins Sam Matavesi and Haereti Hetet as front-row replacements, with Albert Tuisue and Mesake Vocevoce covering the rest of the pack.

Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and Vilimoni Botitu round out the backline reinforcements.

The Flying Fijians will be chasing their first win of the July Test Series when they take on the Scots this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

It will air LIVE on FBC’s pay-per-view website viti.plus for $30FJD.

