Singh condemns vandalism at Shiv Mandir

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh [File Photo]

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh says he is deeply concerned and saddened by the recent act of vandalism at the Samabula Shiv Mandir in Suva.

His comments come after an individual allegedly entered the temple from the side entrance at around 2pm yesterday and damaged sacred statues and prayer offerings.

Singh says such acts are not only criminal but also a direct attack on the values of respect, peace, and religious harmony that Fijians hold dear as a nation.

He says places of worship, of all faiths, must be protected and honoured.

Singh stresses that the Coalition Government strongly condemns this shameful act.

He adds that they are committed to safeguarding the religious and cultural rights of every Fijian, and will not tolerate any form of religious intolerance or hatred.

Singh is urging the authorities to investigate this matter thoroughly and bring those responsible to justice.

He also assured the devotees and the broader community that the Government stands with them.

