Bainimarama gives evidence, tells court Tudravu could be inaccurate

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama vehemently refuted all accusations leveled against him during his testimony today.

He took the stand to address allegations of interference in a University of the South Pacific (USP) matter.

Bainimarama asserted in court that he never instructed the now-suspended Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho, to halt any investigations.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama faces one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with one count of abuse of office.

These charges are related to claims that they issued directives to halt an investigation into a USP matter.

Bainimarama clarified that the encounter with Qiliho occurred in June 2020 during a meeting focused on COVID-19 protocols held at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Suva, not in July.

It was during this meeting that he learned of a protest at USP.

To support his statement, Bainimarama’s lawyer Devanesh Sharma presented a report by FBC News that documented the protest.

He informed the court that he had advised Qiliho to allow the police to handle the USP protest matter, given the multitude of tasks on his plate.

Another piece of evidence presented during the court proceedings was the transcript of a conversation that transpired during a National Security Council meeting in September of the same year.

Bainimarama once again disavowed having extensive knowledge of a BDO report and the associated investigation.

Bainimarama maintained that when the Acting Commissioner of Police at the time, Rusiate Tudravu, questioned him about the USP issue, he believed it pertained solely to the breach of COVID-19 protocols at USP.

He claimed to have had minimal involvement in these discussions with Tudravu and the then Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, as he was unaware of other developments at USP beyond the protocol violation.

Bainimarama expressed concern that he would be embarrassed if Tudravu had provided inaccurate information to the court.

He mentioned that Tudravu had suggested bringing in an intelligence officer to brief on the USP matter, which ultimately did not occur.

Throughout the cross-examination, Bainimarama maintained his denial of the allegations against him.

Qiliho is expected to provide his testimony later this afternoon.

Related Stories:

Former PM takes stand

Bainimarama and Qiliho trial reconvenes

No case to answer ruling today

Ruling not ready; moved to Thursday

Court to hear oral submissions in Bainimarama and Qiliho case

Court to rule on no case to answer

Sharma files no case to answer, judgement next Monday

Neiko aware of Qiliho’s concern

Defence to file no case to answer in Bainimarama and Qiliho trial

Neiko tells of phone conversation

Tribunal to investigate former Police Commissioner

Defence considers filing no case to answer in Bainimarama and Qiliho trial

New revelations in Qiliho, Bainimarama case

State to call eighth witness

Bainimarama and Qiliho trial resumes

Qiliho alleged to have stopped USP investigation

Fourth witness to take stand in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial

Tudravu testifies in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial

USP Council opted for BDO instead of FICAC: Witness

FICAC investigated mismanagement of funds at USP

No idea about leaked report: Witness

First witness to continue evidence in Bainimarama and Qiliho trial

Witness testifies on mismanagement complaint by union leaders

USP director testifies about alleged mismanagement and interference

First witness takes stand in Bainimarama, Qiliho trial

Bainimarama and Qiliho to stand trial