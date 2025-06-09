Kusitino is Fiji's first pro-surfer

Source: Supplied

From learning how to balance on a surf board at 5 years old, to signing a contract with a major surfing brand Former at 16, James Kusitino is officially Fiji’s first ever, pro surfer.

Growing up in Nadroga, Kusitino began his journey with simple influence.

He watched his family and friends surf at every chance they could.

From here, Kusitino took to the sea and worked to improve his technique, swell after swell before it got the attention of his mentors, Godfrey Eaton and Ian Muller.

Kusitino owes his successful growth to local legend, Che Slatter, who believed in his capabilities and helped him work on a unique style of surfing he now uses.

This has made him the surfer he is today.

Kusitino caught the attention of major surfing and skating brand, Former, through his visually captivating style of surfing, as onlookers at Cloudbreak caught videos of Kusitino surfing his heart out.

“That’s the best sponsor anyone can have, everyone dreams of having this sponsor in Australia.”

After being scouted by Former, Kusitino signed his first major sponsorship contract, leading him to be Fiji’s first pro surfer.

Kusitino’s father expressed how proud their family is of him making history, as being Fiji’s first ever professional surfer and an inspiration to other young surfers in the country.

“James loves big waves, it’s quite frightening when you’re watching them…when he’s in the ocean, he feels at home, when he’s on land, he’s a bit clumsy.”

Kusitino wants every young Fijian to make a name for themselves, to surf Cloudbreak, as it’s considered one of the most challenging surf breaks globally, catching the eyes of the worlds most experienced surfers.

“They’ve got to do it out at Cloudbreak because that’s where everything happens, everyone from all around the world they come to that one spot…that’s why it’s the most special wave ever”

Kusitino says its the best feeling in the world to have the opportunity to represent his country and hard work on the global stage.

He looks forward to securing more international exposure.

