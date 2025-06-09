Lau Provincial Council convenes with historic ceremony

The Lau Provincial Council is meeting today, marking a significant occasion for the islands of Lau.

Key topics on the agenda include education, freight services, drug-related concerns, and development initiatives across the province.

The meeting opens with a full traditional ceremony honoring the newly installed paramount Chief, Turaga Tui Nayau, Sau ni Vanua o Lau, Tui Lau Ratu Tevita Kapaiwai Uluilakeba Mara.

His installation, which took place yesterday, is the first in 24 years, making this council session especially meaningful as traditional protocols are observed once again.

This one-day meeting brings together government officials and community leaders to discuss pressing issues affecting the islands.

The event’s opening is being broadcast live on FBC2 and Viti+, allowing residents across the nation to witness the historic proceedings.

