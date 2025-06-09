Johnny Depp Details How Mom’s Alleged Abuse During Childhood Influenced His Fatherhood Journey

[Source: ENews]

Johnny Depp reflected on the alleged abuse he experienced at the hands of his mom Betty Sue Palmer, and how that has impacted the way he is a dad to his kids Lily-Rose and Jack.

Johnny Depp is reflecting on his early years.

While detailing the pain he has felt throughout his life, the Pirates of the Caribbean star alleged that he experienced abuse from his mom Betty Sue Palmer when he was a child.

Article continues after advertisement

“She beat me with a f–king stick, a f–king shoe, an ashtray, a phone,” Johnny said in a July 5 interview with The Telegraph, “it didn’t matter, man.”

Despite the alleged abuse—which he also shared will testifying during his 2022 defamation trial against ex Amber Heard—the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor noted that his experience with his mom influenced his own mindset when it came to his kids Lily-Rose Depp, 26, and Jack Depp, 23, who he shares with ex Vanessa Paradis.

“I thank her for that,” he continued. “She taught me how not to raise kids. Just do the exact opposite of what she did.”

Johnny has previously shared insight into his life as a dad, including the aspects of the role he loved the most: Raising his kids out of the spotlight in France.

“I was Papa,” he told The Sunday Times in an interview published June 21. “I cannot tell you how much I loved being Papa.”

But once the family began spending more time in Los Angeles, Johnny—who split from Vanessa in 2012 after more than a decade together—explained, “Then, suddenly, Papa was out the window. I was Dad.”

Still, the family’s time together in Europe was special to him.

“Truly, the first time I felt I had a home was the place in the south of France where Vanessa and I raised the kiddies,” Johnny shared. “That’s the only place that ever felt like home.”

Now that his kids are older, the 62-year-old noted there’s potential to return to the “Papa” moniker.

“I’m getting old enough for Papa to possibly come back,” Johnny quipped in regard to potentially becoming a grandfather. “Some motherf–ker’s going to have to call me Papa!”

Just like Johnny has shared insight into his life as a dad, his daughter Lily-Rose hasn’t shied away from detailing life with famous parents—especially as she’s followed in their footsteps.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.