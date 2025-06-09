Woman charged with sharing explicit photos

[File photo]

A woman will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court charged with one count of Traffic in Obscene Publication: Contrary to Section 377 (1) (a)(b) of the Crimes Act 2009.

The accused allegedly extracted explicit photos of the 23-year-old victim stored in a phone belonging to her partner and sent it to the victim.

It is alleged the woman also threatened to circulate the photos to others.

The alleged incident came to light last Friday, where the victim was informed that the photo was sent via a messaging platform.

The investigation was conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department’s Cyber Crime Unit.

The accused in her 30s will be produced in court today.

