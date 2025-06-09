Tui Lau calls for unity to bring prosperity

Tui Lau and Sau ni Vanua o Lau, Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara

Tui Lau and Sau ni Vanua o Lau, Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara, has called on his people to unite and support his vision of bringing prosperity to the vanua.

Addressing hundreds gathered at his installation ceremony in Tubou Vil-lage, Lakeba, this afternoon, Ratu Tevita emphasized that a chief’s role is to guide and uplift the communities he serves.

He pledged to lead with dedication and work tirelessly during his tenure to foster prosperity through unity.

However, Ratu Tevita acknowledged that these goals cannot be achieved without the wholehearted support of his people.

He expressed his deep gratitude to the Vunirewa for entrusting him with the chiefly title and said he cherishes that his installation began with a church service, reflecting Tubou’s enduring commitment to honoring God first.

Ratu Tevita reminded attendees that this tradition has been upheld since Christianity first reached Lakeba’s shores.

He affirmed that the harmonious partnership between lotu (church) and va-nua (land and people) was once again evident in today’s chiefly installation.

With humility and resolve, the Tui Lau declared he is ready to lead and ear-nestly prays for the Almighty’s guidance and support.

