Sacred oath taken as Ratu Tevita ascends to Lau leadership

The people of Lau have pledged their acceptance and full support for Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara as their new Chief during a sacred installation church service held this morning.

While presiding over the ceremony, Methodist Church of Fiji President Reverend Dr. Semisi Turagavou invited the thousands in attendance to take an oath if they accepted Ratu Tevita as their leader, a pledge the people of Lau Province made with unity and reverence.

Before this, Ratu Tevita stood before his people and accepted the calling to serve, taking his own oath of leadership.

Rev. Dr. Turagavou reminded Ratu Tevita that this is not just a traditional duty, but a divine calling and urged him to remain faithful in his service to the vanua.

Ratu Tevita was joined in oath by other chiefs under his leadership, marking the beginning of a new era for the people of Lau.

The iSalasiga the traditional chief’s headpiece was then placed on Ratu Tevita’s head and blessed by church leaders, formally announcing his ascendancy to the title of Turaga Tui Lau, Sau ni Vanua o Lau.

The traditional installation ceremony is set to begin later today.

