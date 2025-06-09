Fiji Airways named among top 10 international airlines

[Source: Fiji Airways/ Facebook]
Fiji Airways has been named one of the Top 10 International Airlines in the world by Travel + Leisure in their prestigious 2025 World’s Best Awards.
Under the leadership of Managing Director & Chief Executive Andre Viljoen, Fiji Airways continues its remarkable journey – driven by innovation, Fijian hospitality, and strategic investment.
Since joining the oneworld alliance as a full member in April this year, the airline has significantly extended its global reach and elevated its service quality.
Viljoen says this recognition reflects the heart of his incredible team – bringing warmth, happiness and the true spirit of Fiji to every journey.
Viljoen says as they grow, they remain committed to delivering a world-class in-flight experience, proudly representing Fiji on the global stage.
This accolade follows other major milestones in Fiji Airways’ rapid advancement, including becoming an APEX 5 star-rated airline, winning multiple regional awards, expanding long haul routes, and successfully attaining full membership in the oneworld alliance.
