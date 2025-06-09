Ex-Scotland coach plots Fiji win

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne knows exactly what’s coming this weekend, and that’s because he once helped shape it.

Byrne, who served as Scotland’s skills coach from 2002 to 2005, is preparing to face his former team as Fiji hosts the Scots in Suva this Saturday.

With Scotland coming off a strong win over the Māori All Blacks, Fiji are preparing for a contest that will demand both physical and mental sharpness.

“Having coached Scotland myself, I know the Scottish players too well. They’ll come tight. They’ll be a good group of players when they come together. We need to match them on Saturday. It’s going to be a great game and it’s going to be worthwhile turning up to watch.”\

With several Scottish stars away on British & Irish Lions duty, Byrne still expects a polished and powerful visiting side.

“That squad is together all the time, so they’re not going to miss a beat. Guys like Finn Russell are world-class players… we just need to be on top of our game.”

Kick-off between Fiji and Scotland is set for 3pm this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

