Ruling not ready; moved to Thursday

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [front] and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho

The ruling in the no case to answer application in the case against former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho has again been deferred.

Magistrate Seini Puamau says the ruling is not ready.

It will be delivered on Thursday at 3pm.

Bainimarama is charged with one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Qiliho is charged with one count of abuse of office.

The charges stem from a complaint filed in July 2019 pertaining to the conduct of former staff members of the University of the South Pacific.