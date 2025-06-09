Naitasiri dethrones Lami High

[File Photo]

A new champion will be crowned in this year’s Vodafone Deans Trophy under-19 grade after Naitasiri High School pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the Eastern Zone.

In a hard-fought quarter-final clash this morning in Suva, beating the defending champions Lami High School 22-0, ending Lami’s title defense.

Head coach Rusiate Talebulamai praised his team’s determination, noting that they came into the match focused on dethroning the reigning champions.

“I am very happy, I know we had a target set before we came here this afternoon, and I thank the Lord and the boys for achieving what we have set for today.”

He credited the victory to the players’ commitment and weeks of hard work, which he said had finally paid off.

Talebulamai also expressed confidence in his team’s chances moving forward and warned other teams in the competition to be ready.

Naitasiri High School will compete in the semi-finals next weekend.

