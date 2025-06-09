Accused played key role in meth smuggling case

[file photo]

The Lautoka High Court today heard that accused Justin Ho who is implicated in one of the largest drug bust played a key role in smuggling the drugs.

The prosecutors have described the case as a sophisticated international drug trafficking operation involving over four tonnes of methamphetamine.

During oral submissions before Justice Aruna Aluthge, State Prosecutor John Rabuku emphasized the gravity of the case, calling it not only the biggest drug bust in Fiji’s history but one of the largest in the entire Pacific region, including Australia and New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuku stated that the massive consignment of methamphetamine was never intended for personal use.

Instead, he argued that it was to be repackaged and trafficked for distribution locally and overseas.

In his submission, Rabuku cautioned the court to treat with caution the sworn evidence provided by Justin Ho, adding that many attempted to downplay their involvement by shifting blame onto a particular individual.

The state singled out the first accused, Justin Ho, as a key figure in the operation.

Rabuku stated that investigations have shown Ho was involved from the very beginning, right from the planning stage through to the actual importation of the drugs into Fiji.

The prosecution maintains that it has proven beyond reasonable doubt that Ho and others charged were knowingly involved in the importation and possession of methamphetamine.

The state continues its submission at the Lautoka High court.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.