WWE Stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's Los Angeles Home Burglarized

[Source: ENews]

The Los Angeles home of WWE superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch was reportedly burglarized July 8, just hours after the real-life couple appeared at a Monday Night Raw event.

The WWE Raw superstars’ home in Playa del Rey, Calif., was burglarized in the early morning hours of July 8, police told NBC Los Angeles.

When officers arrived to the property, they discovered a smashed glass sliding window at the back of the house, law enforcement sources told the outlet. No one was home at the time of the incident, according to authorities, though roughly $10,000 in cash was believed to be missing.

The incident, which was reported around 2:30 a.m. local time, occurred hours after Rollins (real name Colby Lopez) and Lynch (real name Rebecca Quin) participated in a Monday Night Raw event in Providence, R.I. No arrests have been made yet in connection with the home invasion, police told NBC Los Angeles.

