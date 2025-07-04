Support boosts morale among cane farmers

Cane farmers in Raranibulubulu, Labasa, have welcomed the Ministry of Sugar’s initiative to provide grants and assistance to those facing challenges related to land leases, debts, and arrears.

Farmer Dharma Reddy says many in the area remain uncertain about the future of their land tenure, with some leases nearing expiry and others already exiting the industry due to uncertainty and financial pressures.

Despite these challenges, Reddy says the remaining farmers are committed to maintaining and increasing cane production, continuing to work the land in hopes of sustaining the industry’s contribution to the economy.

Article continues after advertisement

He states maintaining the industry productivity, land leases should be fully utilized by farmers and not left idle.

“if this lease period is extended to be just like about a 30-year period, if it’s given about a 50-year period, then the bank will be able to have a relaxed system and the farmers will be relaxed too. Now what we actually have is a 30-year lease. As soon as we buy the land, we are under the bank. And then by the time we get released from the bank, only 10 years are left. The next generation won’t want to come in.”

Reddy also adds that other challenges, such as the lack of skilled labor, as farmers are now opting for harvesting machines as it is also expensive to get labour.

Meanwhile the government’s existing grant support provides much-needed relief and motivation to farmers working under pressure, and will help stabilize the sector moving forward.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.