Kativerata and Masi meet NRL officials

[Source: FNRL]

In a significant move to boost rugby league development in the Pacific, Fiji National Rugby League Chairman Akuila Masi and Vodafone Fiji Bati Head Coach Wise Kativerata are currently in Australia engaging with key officials from the National Rugby League.

The high-level delegation met with Michael Asensio, Manager of the NRL’s Pacific Program, and members of the NRL team to discuss the long-term 10-Year Pacific Strategy, a blueprint aimed at strengthening the game across the region.

The discussions focused on vital areas including coaching and technical official attachments, player development pathways into NRL clubs, and ongoing support to elevate rugby league across Pacific Island nations.

Article continues after advertisement

As part of their visit, Masi and Kativerata are also meeting with Fiji Bati players currently based in Australia as preparations ramp up for the highly anticipated Pacific Championships.

This collaboration reflects FNRL’s commitment to creating lasting, impactful partnerships that will benefit not just Fijian rugby league but the entire Pacific region.

The meetings signal a united front between FNRL and the NRL as both organizations work together to ensure sustainable growth and long-term success for Pacific rugby league talent.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.