Family sends 79-year-old to Lakeba

Losalini Tatatau.

Seventy-nine-year-old Losalini Tatatau considers herself blessed to witness the installation of Ratu Tevita Kapaiwai Lutunauga Mara as Tui Lau and Sau ni Vanua o Lau today.

Tatatau, who boarded a flight out of Nausori this morning for Lakeba Island, was also present as a young girl when Ratu Tevita’s father, the late Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara, was installed in 1969.

The Waciwaci Village native shared that all her children and grandchildren had already travelled to Lakeba by boat, and due to her age and mobility challenges, she hadn’t expected to go.

She became emotional recounting how her children surprised her with a last-minute flight ticket.

“It’s very hard for me to move fast, and very lately they arranged for my going and that’s why I am going. They are already there. They paid my fare just to go and witness the installation today.”

Tatatau says what makes this moment even more special is that all her grandchildren are on Lakeba Island to witness the occasion.

The former teacher is expected to return home on Tuesday.

