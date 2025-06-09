Flying Fijians too Strong for 14-Man Scotland

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians delivered a commanding performance to defeat Scotland 29–14 in front of a passionate Suva crowd this afternoon.

Despite conceding an early try to Scotland fullback Kyle Rowe in just the third minute, Fiji grew into the contest with composure and flair.

A 21st-minute penalty from fly-half Caleb Muntz got the home side on the board, before captain Tevita Ikanivere powered over in the 36th minute to give Fiji the lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Just two minutes later, winger Kalaveti Ravouvou added another try, capping off a dominant spell of play for Fiji, who also benefited from Scotland being reduced to 13 men at one stage after two yellow cards in the first half. Fiji took a 15–7 lead into the break.

Scotland hit back soon after halftime through inside centre Tom Jordan to narrow the margin to one point, but that would be as close as they got.

In the 60th minute, Jiuta Wainiqolo sliced through to extend Fiji’s lead, before the defining moment of the match came in the 67th minute.

With the Flying Fijians pressing for another score, Scotland winger Darcy Graham was ruled offside and interfered with a likely try-scoring opportunity. A penalty try was awarded, and Graham received a second yellow, upgraded to a red, leaving the visitors with 14 men for the remainder of the game.

Fiji closed out the match with authority to secure a 29–14 victory, earning a measure of redemption after their narrow loss to Australia last week.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.