Rewa FC tops EPL table standings for the first time this season

[File Photo]

Following Round 11 of the Extra Supermarket Premier League over the weekend, Rewa FC has climbed to the top of the standings for the first time this season.

Rewa secured a crucial 2-1 win over Fiji FACT champions Labasa on Saturday, bringing their points tally to 28 and pushing them into first place.

Labasa, known as the Babasiga Lions, now trails in second with 26 points.

Article continues after advertisement

Navua has moved up to third place with 18 points, edging ahead of Lautoka, who also sit on 18 points but fall behind on goal difference.

Football fans can look forward to more exciting matchups as Round 12 kicks off this Sunday.

In Nausori, Rewa will host Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3 pm, while Suva faces Nadi at 1pm.

In the Western Division, Tavua takes on Labasa at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba at 3 pm, and Nadroga will host Ba at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 1pm

Navua rounds out the day by hosting Nasinu at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour, with kickoff scheduled for 3pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.