Walesi backs Yellow Ribbon Walk

As the Fiji Correction Service prepares for the upcoming Yellow Ribbon Walk in Nausori, key stakeholders are stepping up to support this important initiative.

For the second consecutive year, Walesi Fiji will provide media coverage for the event.

CEO Sanjay Maharaj expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to back a worthy cause that highlights the power of second chances and the importance of reintegration.

Maharaj emphasized the role of technology and information in connecting communities, which he believes will help unite people in supporting rehabilitation efforts.

FCS Acting Commissioner Sevuloni Naucukidi hopes the increased coverage will encourage Fijians to better understand, accept, and support individuals working hard to rebuild their lives after incarceration.

