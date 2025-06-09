98’ Squad reunite after 27 years

A powerful sense of pride and history is sweeping through Suva as the Flying Fijians prepare to face Scotland this Saturday, the same opposition they first famously defeated at home back in 1998.

But this isn’t just another Test match. For a special group of former players and coaches, it’s a deeply emotional reunion, one that now sees their sons wearing the same white jersey they once bled for.

Former head coach Brad Johnstone, who led Fiji to that iconic 51–26 win 27 years ago, has returned with many of his 1998 squad to relive the memories and support the next generation.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some of these boys were like my sons. To now see the actual sons of our former players run out in the same jersey, that’s just special. It adds to the culture of Fijian rugby.”

For former prop Joe Veitayaki, whose son Haereiti is now part of the current Flying Fijians squad, emotions are high. He also played alongside the father of debutant Salesi Rayasi, both sons now continuing their fathers’ legacy on the same field.

“We’ve been there before. Now they’re doing it. It’s emotional — we’ll be watching and cheering with pride,” Veitayaki said.

Former captain Greg Smith, who missed the ’98 clash due to injury, said the game shaped lifelong bonds that are now coming full circle.

“The connections we built then go deeper than rugby. Now we get to see what we worked for, Fiji being respected as a Tier 1 nation and our sons carrying the torch forward.”

As Fiji prepares for kickoff against the Scots, the match isn’t just about the scoreboard, it’s about family, legacy, and generations of warriors standing proud under one flag.

Kickoff is at 3pm and it will stream LIVE on FBC’s pay-per-view website viti.plus for $30FJD.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.