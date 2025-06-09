Fiji’s dental laws outdated

The Health Ministry is set to review the Fiji Medical and Dental Act 2011 to keep pace with changes in the dental profession and improve patient care.

Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa says the current law is outdated and no longer meets the sector’s needs, with cabinet discussions expected to begin before the year ends.

Proposed changes include recognizing maxillofacial surgeons as consultants, introducing clinical dental technicians, and expanding membership on the Fiji Dental Council.

Ravunawa says over 140 dental professionals, particularly those in the public sector, remain unrepresented on the council.

He adds that legally enabling clinical dental technicians to take patient impressions and fabricate dentures independently could cut costs and extend access to remote areas.

“In that way you do benefit, you know. When you send one clinical dental technician, say, to Taveuni, you don’t need a dentist there; he or she can just take the measurement and also fabricate a prosthesis or dentures for the patient. If you have a dentist and you have a technician, then you have to think of the salary, accommodation, and quarters, and there’s a whole lot of budget that goes with it.”

Head of Oral Health Dr. Jone Turagaluvu says the review is expected to address key gaps affecting the profession.

“We are interested in seeing that some of these laws are reviewed so that we can include some of these services, especially specialized services that we are currently doing now and that we are currently aiming to introduce.”

The ministry is also pushing for advanced training and greater contributions to regional oral health.

