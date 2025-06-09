Third gold for Young, Naibili bags two

Heleina Young (left), Naibili Vatunisolo. [Photo Credit: Team Fiji]

Team Fiji collected another two gold medals at the Palau Mini Games yesterday.

Sprinter Heleina Young won her third gold medal last night after blazing her way to victory in the women’s 200m final, clocking an impressive 24.01s.

Young took out the women’s 400m gold the previous night and was also part of the 4x400m relay team that finished first in the final.

Para-athlete Naibili Vatunisolo grabbed her second gold medal at the Games yesterday.

Vatunisolo finished first in the women’s shot put para ambulant with a throw of 8.72m at 74.91% accuracy.

She earlier won gold in women’s javelin ambulant on Saturday.

Waisake Tewa finished second in the men’s 200m final, clocking 21.60s to bring home a silver medal and Reki Roberts settled for silver in the women’s triple jump this afternoon with a leap of 11.00m.

