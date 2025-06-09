Police yet to lay charge in Suva murder probe

A charge is yet to be laid for the alleged murder that took place on Monday in Suva.

An 18-year-old student was taken into custody, suspected of the death of a man in his 20s along Waimanu Road.

Police confirm that the investigation is still ongoing.

Article continues after advertisement

It says a report of an alleged stabbing was received on Monday morning.

When officers from Totogo arrived at the scene, they found the victim motionless.

Investigation continues.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.