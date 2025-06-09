Legal expert to look through Village By Laws

[File Photo]

In an effort to fast-track the progress of the Village By-Laws, the Great Council of Chiefs has engaged a seasoned legal expert to provide detailed scrutiny on the matter and all of its other legal affairs.

iTaukei Affairs Board Deputy CEO Josefa Toganivalu says the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and its supporting arms have been actively working on the matter, aiming to address social challenges in rural communities.

Toganivalu highlighted that the draft by-law has undergone thorough review and has been submitted for further deliberation, with additional consultations ongoing.

Article continues after advertisement

He further added that the matter has received strong backing from the GCC chair.

In addition to the Village By-Laws, the Ministry is reviewing other important legislation, including the Surfing Decree and the Commercial Utilisation of Marine Areas (CUMA) Bill, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.