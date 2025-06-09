Semenya wins appeal against Swiss Federal Tribunal ruling

South Africa's Caster Semenya. [Source: Reuters]

The Grand Chamber of the European Court on Thursday upheld a 2023 ruling that double 800 metres Olympic champion Caster Semenya’s appeal to a Swiss Federal Tribunal against regulations that barred her from competing had not been properly heard.

Semenya is appealing against World Athletics regulations that female athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) medically reduce their testosterone levels.

The verdict of the Grand Chamber, part of the European Court of Human Rights, does not set aside these rules.

Under World Athletics rules, female DSD athletes must lower their level of testosterone to below 2.5 nmol/L for at least six months to compete. This can be done medically or surgically.

Semenya, 34, is not seeking a return to the track and has turned to coaching, but says she is carrying on the fight for other DSD athletes, who she says are discriminated against.

The verdict, which does not give an opinion on the fairness of the regulations, opens the door for Semenya to continue her challenge to the regulations, which she says are discriminatory.

The Grand Chamber declared inadmissible Semenya’s complaint of violations to her right to privacy and effective remedy, or that she considers herself a victim of discrimination.

Semenya challenged the rules but lost at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland in 2019 and again at the Swiss Supreme Court in 2020.

But the ECHR ruled in July 2023, by a majority of four votes to three, that Semenya’s original appeal to a Swiss Federal Tribunal against the regulations had not been properly heard.

The Swiss courts, encouraged by World Athletics, appealed that verdict to the ECHR Grand Chamber.

The case could now return to the Swiss courts, or possibly the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

World Athletics told Reuters on Thursday they had no comment on the ECHR case, which does not relate to their regulations, but they have previously denied any attempt to discriminate against athletes.

