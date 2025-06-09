$30,000 boost for children’s education

More Fijian families are struggling to afford basic schooling needs.

In Suva today, the Foundation for the Education of Needy Children (FENC) was boosted with a $30,000 support from Burger King Fiji showing their commitment to supporting education in the country.

FENC Fiji last year supported over 7000 children and this continues to grow.

The fast-food chain has supported FENC since 2016 and continue to increase their commitment every year.

Burger King Fiji’s General Manager Kavinesh Reddy says they’re aware that many families are struggling.

“We understand that many of the children supported by FENC Fiji come from very disadvantaged backgrounds, often struggling to access even basic school needs. Through our partnership with FENC, we want to close that gap and give these children a fair chance at a brighter tomorrow.”

National Executive Coordinator for FENC Fiji, Nirmala Nambiar, expressed her sincere gratitude for the assistance.

“This donation comes at a time when the number of children seeking assistance is rising rapidly. We’re seeing more applications, more urgent needs. With this support from Burger King Fiji, we can say ‘yes’ to more families. It allows us to purchase essential school supplies like bags, books, stationeries and send children to school with dignity.”

Nambiar adds FENC Fiji is able to sustain and grow its programs year after year because of the generosity of partners like Burger King.

