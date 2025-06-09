Four for Koroibiau in Fiji Army win

A brave second half surge from the British Army wasn’t enough as they went down to Fiji Army 31-50 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fullback Everoni Koroibiau scored four tries with three in the first half.

The British Army outscored their Fijian counterpart three to one in the second spell.

Article continues after advertisement

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School under 18 first five, Koroibiau’s individual brilliance saw him slice through for the first try in the match.

Flanker Vilisoni Tabuatamata hit back for the visitors after crashing over on the short side

Vilikesa Sewale replied shortly after with a converted try, Fiji Army extending its lead to 10-5.

Former England international Semesa Rokoduguni was instrumental in their second try after committing three defenders before a brilliant offload to fullback Cameron McDowald to score.

Leading 12-10, the British Army started to move the ball around, however, the locals through their vice-captain Levani Kuruimudu and Tailevu flyhalf Seru Vaniqi, and Koroibiau with his second.

Koroibiau completed his hat-trick in the first half as Fiji Army led 43-12.

However, it was a different story in the second 40 minutes with Rokoduguni and his side proving to be the better team but time was not on their side.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.