A draw will be enough for Kulas

[Photo Credit: OFC/ Facebook]

The Fiji Kulas will just need a draw tonight to qualify for the OFC Women’s Nations Cup semifinals.

Fiji has six points from two wins while Solomon Islands and Vanuatu have three each with another group round left.

Tonight, Fiji’s next opponent is Vanuatu who plays a different style compared to Tonga whom they played and beat 3-nil on Tuesday night.

Kulas coach Angeline Chua says she made some tactical calls against Tonga after watching the first quarter of the match and one of those was getting Koleta Likuculacula early into the game from the bench.

Chua says Vanuatu is a different team and they can strike if the Kulas don’t concentrate.

“Yes we know there are some key players (Vanuatu) and we need to take one game at a time, make sure we prepare well for the next game.”

The Kulas host Vanuatu at 7pm tonight and in an earlier match at 4pm, Solomon Islands play Tonga at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

