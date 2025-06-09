Defence makes final arguments in Fiji’s largest drug case

Defence lawyers in Fiji’s largest-ever drug bust case have told the court their clients played only small roles—or didn’t know they were involved in anything illegal.

The case involves the alleged importation of more than 4.15 tonnes of methamphetamine into Fiji.

Today, lawyers for several of the accused gave their final arguments. One lawyer said his client, Louie Logaivau, was just following instructions and had no control over the drugs. He also said Logaivau was mentally unstable during his police interview and later revealed he had been threatened.

Article continues after advertisement

Another accused, Aporosa Davelevu, claimed he didn’t know what he was transporting when asked to drive a truck from Denarau to Motorex.

His lawyer argued he had no idea drugs were involved.

A third man, Osea Levula, also denied having any role in handling or knowing about the drugs.

His lawyer said there’s no proof he had any control or awareness of the drug shipment.

Some defence lawyers chose not to speak in court and will submit their final arguments in writing.

The judge has ordered that all accused remain in custody until July 31, when a ruling is expected.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.