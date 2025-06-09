Full circle moment for Scottish coach

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend [file photo]

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says returning to Fiji more than 30 years after first playing here is a rare and humbling privilege.

Townsend, who played in a sevens tournament in Fiji back in 1993, says the experience of returning as a coach with a young Scotland squad is a full-circle moment in his rugby journey.

While sentimental about the past, he made clear that the team’s focus is firmly on the task ahead.

“I feel very privileged to be here. It’s a unique opportunity in life, in a rugby career, to spend time in this wonderful country. Today, when we were at the stadium, it reminded me of the first time I was here, back in 1993.”

He said Fijian rugby had left a lasting impression on him first as a fan and later as a coach.

He also praises the skill, spirit and flair that define Fijian players, qualities he’s witnessed first-hand through his work with Fijian internationals at club level in Scotland.

“I have a love of Fijian rugby as a supporter, and then as a coach, having worked with some Fijian players in Glasgow, I’ve always admired the mindset that Fijian players play with and how they play the game.”

Despite the warm sentiments, Townsend stressed that his side has come to Fiji with clear intent. With preparations wrapping up ahead of Saturday’s clash, the Scotland coach said the squad is ready to rise to the occasion.

Fiji hosts Scotland this Saturday at 3pm at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The match will air LIVE on viti.plus for $30 FJD.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.