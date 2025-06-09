No deal yet for Fiji

[File photo]

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended his global tariff negotiation deadline to August 1st, warning countries to strike new trade deals or face steep increases on goods entering the United States.

While a few countries have reportedly reached agreements, there is still no word of a deal involving Fiji.

Fiji was expected to send a team to Washington for in-person negotiations, but details of that engagement remain unclear. Attempts to get comments from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica have so far been unsuccessful.

Article continues after advertisement

When Trump first took office, tariffs on Fijian goods entering the U.S. jumped to 32 percent, before being reduced to 10 percent during a three-month negotiation period set to expire today.

The extended deadline gives Fiji a small window to strike a deal. Without one, local exporters could once again face tough U.S. trade penalties, threatening key export industries and economic ties.

As the clock ticks, Fiji’s next move could determine whether its trade future with one of the world’s largest markets strengthens or suffers a setback.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.