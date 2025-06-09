Temple sacrilege suspect undergoes psychiatric evaluation

Concerns about drug abuse are mounting following the recent temple desecration case, which is believed to have been carried out by an addict.

Assistant Minister at the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, who visited the Samabula Shiv Mandir in Suva today at the invitation of the committee members, states that drugs are driving people to extreme actions.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon when an individual entered the temple through a side entrance with an iron rod, damaging deities, some of which are nearly 100 years old.

Police apprehended the suspect, but not before significant damage was done to the temple.

Authorities have confirmed the suspect has now been referred for psychiatric evaluation.

Tubuna expressed shock that the suspect managed to gain entry despite existing security measures.

“This place is very highly secured as you can see from the road, but how a person when into the temple, I can’t really understand. But I understand this guy is drug addict and he went inside with some sort of weapon and started to damage this place or worship.”

He affirmed that the coalition government strongly condemns such acts.

Tubuna also shared that he visited the temple this morning to allay the community’s fears and offer comfort, acknowledging it’s an emotional time for many Sanatan followers due to their deep attachment to the temple.

