Kiran calls for women-led disaster response

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran is calling for stronger backing to support women and girls as frontline leaders in disaster and climate resilience.

Speaking during a donor roundtable, Kiran said gender must be central to disaster planning, budgeting, and early action across the Pacific.

She states that more than 700 women, including those with disabilities, have shaped early warning systems and national policies, while over 160 women across 16 villages are applying disaster-resilient business strategies.

She acknowledged Australia’s support through the UN Women-led Women’s Resilience to Disasters Programme and noted that over 50 government agencies and women’s groups in Fiji have improved their capacity to include women’s needs in disaster planning.

Kiran adds that the government will continue to push early action and gender inclusion as the region faces growing climate threats.

