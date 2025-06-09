More children vulnerable to abuse

[File Photo]

At least three child abuse cases are reported per week, with at least one case involving a child under the age of 12 reported daily.

Minister for Women, and Children Sashi Kiran revealed this during the Foundation for the Needy Children dinner in Suva last night.

Many of these children wish to return to safer environments, but how to make it happen is the challenge.

Kiran highlights the increasing social issues faced today in the country, affecting children, particularly due to family breakdown and the growing threat of drugs.

She says this, in turn, leads to school dropouts and a cycle of despair.

She further emphasizes the significance of providing sufficient support to those who require it, as done by the government and various organisations including FENC Fiji.

“By providing targeted support, you are providing these children with the opportunity for a new life.”

Kiran added that the work of FENC Fiji has complemented the government’s efforts in improving access to education for the vulnerable, especially those in marginalised, rural, and remote communities.

She commended the organisation for setting up Learning Centres committed to keeping children on track with their academic work.

“With the number of cases of child neglect, the rising tide of drugs, and changing priorities of parents-especially in urban centres-services such as this are crucial.”

She emphasised that the difference between a classroom and the streets is not intelligence or motivation, but a backpack, books, and a safe home.

Kiran reassured the government’s commitment to stronger public and civil society partnerships in reaching the wider community and commitment to a common goal.

