Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'victims' hotline still taking calls

Sean "Diddy" Combs. [Photo Credit: AP Photo]

The Sean “Diddy” Combs ‘victims’ hotline is still taking calls.

Lawyer Tony Buzbee, 56, set up a call centre as he launched a series of civil lawsuits against the rapper, who is in jail awaiting sentencing on two of the five federal charges on which he stood trial in New York over the past two months.

He told RadarOnline.com about how the call centre set up to log the accounts from alleged abuse victims of the Bad Boy Records founder: “There may be real victims who are hesitant to come forward. “I’m always willing to hear from people, and talk to people, and hear their story. Maybe I can help them and maybe I cannot.”

Article continues after advertisement

The hotline went live shortly after Buzbee filed one of the first sexual abuse lawsuits against Combs, 55.

Within 24 hours of its creation, the 1-800-200-7474 number reportedly received more than 12,000 calls from alleged victims, witnesses, and those with knowledge of events related to the case, according to Mr Buzbee.

Despite Combs’ recent acquittal on sex trafficking charges, Mr Buzbee said operators are still “standing by” and he continues to field calls from those who “saw something” or claim to be witnesses.

The veteran Texas lawyer stated the volume of information gathered has been significant, saying his team has received testimony and evidence in the form of videos, photos, text messages, police reports, and hospital records.

He also vowed in a chat with Radar: “We will still march on because the burden of proof in a civil case is much lower than the burden of proof in a criminal case.”

Buzbee has continued to pursue legal action against Combs, filing three new civil lawsuits in jurisdictions including Nevada and California.

At a press conference when the hotline was first announced, he claimed several reports involved underage individuals at the time of the alleged incidents.

He added: “Most of these events and incidents occurred at parties and afterparties, or album release parties, New Year’s Eve parties, Fourth of July parties, something they called a ‘puppy party’ and all-white parties.”

Combs, who was found not guilty on three out of five criminal charges, was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

While he faces prison time, it is believed he will not be jailed for long if at all, and he avoided the life sentence he was originally facing.

Buzbee said the outcome of the criminal trial has not affected his determination to pursue justice through the civil courts.

He said: “What we have learned throughout this criminal trial is that this conduct that many of the people that I represent have talked about was in fact occurring, and it was occurring on a frequent basis.

“And there was a constant theme throughout this criminal trial that P Diddy, as the head of this alleged RICO organisation, would not take no for an answer.”

Combs has denied all charges against him and his sentencing is due in October.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.